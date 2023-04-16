For at least three decades, Japan has been aware that it is in a demographic crisis. In 1949 Japanese couples were having 2.9 million babies annually. By 1970, that figure had fallen to 1.2 million, and today Japan is only producing 800,000 babies a year. The country’s population is projected to fall from 120.76 million in 2030 to 105.80 million in 2050…