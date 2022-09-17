BOOK REVIEW: Money Men: A Hot Startup, A Billion Dollar Fraud, A Fight for the Truth
By Dan McCrum. Bantam Press, London. Hard cover, with index. 326 pp
In 2015, Wirecard AG was one of the pillars of German commerce, processing payments for millions of cardholders and providing a wide range of financial services, with units as far-flung as the Philippines, Singapore, India, Brazil, and the North American continent. By June of 2020, its former CEO, chief operations officer, and two board members had been…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.