BOOK REVIEW: The Life Expectancy Gap Trap
By Dr. Tomoaki Takei, published by Nitto Shoin Honsha, Tokyo, Japan, soft cover, 208 pages. 1,870 JPY (including tax)
By: Eugene Kwaku
A new book by Japanese physician Dr. Tomoaki Takei, The Life Expectancy Gap Trap, takes up a subject that is becoming increasingly important in aging societies: how ordinary people can avoid bad medical choices and build a more reliable relationship with the right doctor.
Dr. Takei, a physician trained in both pediatrics and internal medi…
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