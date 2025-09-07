BOOK REVIEW: King of Kings (The Iranian Revolution, A Story of Hubris, Delusion and Catastrophic Miscalculation)
By Scott Anderson. Random House, Canada. Hard cover, 512 pp. US$26.74
What has been the biggest setback to the US position in the world in the 80 years since August 1945? The Korean War stalemate? The Vietnam defeat? The failed invasion of Iraq? Afghanistan?
Excluding the current era of Donald Trump, itself a different kind of disaster, from the perspective now of 47 years, the answer seems clear: the 1979 overthrow of the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.