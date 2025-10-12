BOOK REVIEW: Harvesting the Waves (How Blue Parks Shape Policy, Politics and Peacebuilding in the South China Sea)
By James Borton. Universal Publishers, Irvine, CA, soft cover, 298 pp. US$39.99
By: Peter M. Tase
In a deeply fractured international order comprised of armed conflicts from Ukraine to Yemen and from Cameroon to Israel, biodiversity protection and marine protected areas in the South China Sea are of paramount importance for the earth’s sustainable future, as the economic well-being of upcoming generations will depend on it.
In such …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.