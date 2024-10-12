BOOK REVIEW: Fearless (A Guide to Freedom and Fulfilling your Fullest Potential)
By Sylvia Yu Friedman, Penguin Books, 2024
By: Toh Han Shih
“The day I was nearly killed in China was one of the most harrowing experiences I’ve ever had,” Sylvia Yu Friedman writes in her latest book, Fearless: “I was in the middle of a notorious red-light district in Yunnan province. This was a place with no streetlamps. It was so dark outside. All you could see were the glittering pink lights…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.