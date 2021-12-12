BOOK REVIEW: Dispatches from the South China Sea: Navigating to Common Ground
By James Borton. Universal Publishers, Irvine, California. Soft cover, 270 pp. U$27.95, available Jan. 15, 2022
This book is a self-admitted exercise in optimism sustained in the face of wide-ranging realities of the politics and ecology of the South China Sea today. As Borton states clearly in the beginning it is “a straightforward plea for science rather than national, economic, political, and strategic interests to resolve the struggle for the South China Sea.”