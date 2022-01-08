BOOK REVIEW: Collision Course: Carlos Ghosn and the Culture Wars that Upended an Auto Empire
By Hans Greimel and William Sposato. Harvard Business Review Press, Boston, MA. Hard Cover, 368 pp, with index and notes. US$30
As the world knows, on November 19, 2018, Japanese police descended on arguably the world’s most famous carmaker, the Lebanese-Brazilian Carlos Ghosn as he alit from his private jet at Tokyo International Airport and threw him in jail on allegations of gross misuse of company assets and hiding vast amounts of his salary from officials at Nissan Motor Co…