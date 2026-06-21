BOOK REVIEW: China’s Colonial Games in Tibet
Compiled and edited by Vijay Kranti with foreword by HH Dalai Lama. VK Media Group, New Delhi for Centre for Himalayan Asia Studies and Engagement (CHASE). Hard cover, 486 pp., Rs 2500/US$40.
By: Nava Thakuria
A new compendium edited by respected Tibetan scholar Vijay Kranti and published by VK media group for the Centre for Himalayan Asia Studies and Engagement (CHASE), comprises nearly 60 essays by 39 leading experts on Tibet and China, reiterating the spirit of independence of a subjugated people. Its central thesis is that China, rather t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.