BOOK REVIEW: Butterflies
By Sylvia Yu and Matthew S. Friedman. Published by Penguin Books, Singapore January 20, 2026, Kindle edition, 276 pp. International release: September 2026
By: Toh Han Shih
Although a work of fiction, this book addresses two real issues: the historic problem of the Japanese Imperial Army recruiting by deception and trafficking women and girls as young as 11 years old into providing sexual services to Japanese troops in ‘comfort stations’ across the Asia Pacific during World War II, and the ongoing global is…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.