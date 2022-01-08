BOOK REVIEW: A Long Road to Justice: Stories from the Frontlines in Asia
By Sylvia Yu Friedman, published by Penguin Random House SEA, paperback, US$27.60 from Amazon
Reviewed by: Toh Han Shih
This is an excellent book that narrates vividly the trafficking of women mostly for prostitution and sometimes domestic labor throughout Asia. The book spans past and present, traversing different parts of the world including Canada, mainland China, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, South Korea, and the Philippines.…