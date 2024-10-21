By: Viswa Nathan
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had good reason to be pleased as he returned home from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit and the East Asia Summit (EAS) held in Vientiane, Laos, earlier this month. He had impressed upon some ASEAN leaders the need to rethink their stand on China’s claims and actions in the South Chi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.