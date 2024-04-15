Philippines’ Marcos Renewable Energy Plans Encouraging
But dependence on coal, corruption problems, other issues get in way
By: Tim Daiss
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has made healthy moves to attempt to shift his country away from reliance on fossil fuels, in December 2022 authorizing full foreign ownership in renewable energy projects, a nearly unprecedented move in Southeast Asia. Foreign investors can hold 100 p…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.