Bagong Bongbong: Presidential Address Contains Little New
But enough to satisfy most people for now for a man retreading dad
“Bagong Filipinas,” or New Philippines, is now the slogan of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, perhaps intentionally echoing the “Bagong Lipunan’ proclaimed by his father with the declaration of martial law in 1972.
But there was scant sign of the new Philippines in Bongbong Marcos’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 24. This was an occasion not ju…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.