Bitcoin Mining’s Vast Energy Use Slips Under the Radar
Environmental impact is enormous
By: Tim Daiss
Bitcoin “mining,” the little-understood process of creating new digital coins by solving extremely complicated math problems that verify cryptocurrency transactions, has become so astonishingly energy-intensive that their vast energy farms are beginning to generate significant environmental problems, according to critical reports published …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.