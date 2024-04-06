The Biden Administration Turns Its Back on Hong Kong
Rapprochement with Beijing takes its toll
Today, April 5, 24 US-based Hong Kong advocacy organizations released a statement calling out the Biden Administration for its astoundingly tepid response to Hong Kong's new Article 23 National Security Law.
The Article 23 NSL gives the Beijing-controlled government new powers to crack down on all forms of dissent…
