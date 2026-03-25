Bhutan’s ‘Mindfulness City’ to Link to India by Rail
‘GMC’ prescribed as bridge between spiritual past and digital future
By: Nava Thakuria
Bhutan, the isolated Himalayan nation that has gained worldwide distinction for its royal family’s voluntary relinquishment of power and its replacement of gross national product with gross national happiness as a measure of wellbeing, now expects its first railway connection, courtesy of India, to link the southern ci…
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