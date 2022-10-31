Bhopal Survivors Continue to Seek Justice 38 years After Tragedy
Government finally moves to pressure US
By: Neeta Lal
Today, 38 years after the onset of one of the most catastrophic industrial disasters of the 20th century, a depressing tableau of rusting pipes and corroded tanks stands witness to what unfolded on December 3 1984, in Bhopal, a city in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.
Thousands of the disaster’s survivors and their relatives are s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.