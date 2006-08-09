Not me. I’d rather be in Manila’s Malate district, at The Library bar, which brings together all the best the Philippines can offer: music, comedy of the highest order, and, for those who like such things, booze, pretty office girls and guys in drag.

The Library began nearly 20 years ago as a gay club, but so great were its attractions that the gay clientele was squeezed out by the straights. (Those are the pretty office girls.) It’s in a small premises, decorated like a private library, with a narrow stage. Not much happens until 10:00 pm, when the show begins.

Basically,Rosetta Stone Clé it’s a variety show with four comedian/singers. All four are in drag to varying degrees, and although the cast has changed through the years, the lineup normally includes one beauty, one tomboy, and a flamboyant bakla, or queen. There is no lip-synching—not in the Philippines. The performers go through a few highly energetic opening numbers—you can see them sweating—chosen for the most laughs possible. Then comes the “Welcome to The Library” introductions and audience participation, often forced. I try to sit as far away from the stage as possible, but they always spot me.

“We have a foreigner in the house! Over there! Where are you from?”

“New York,” I call reluctantly.

Somehow, the music system instantly strikes up the opening chords of “New York, New York,” SharePoint Server Clé and the four entertainers start to sing.

“Start spreading your legs

I’m eating your eggs…”

And then they fall about the stage laughing.

Spaced over the next couple of hours is a singing competition among three or four audience members, in this case volunteers. A mousy office girl gets up on stage and is interviewed at length. The performers make fun of her clothes, her hair, where she’s from, her accent, and the poor girl shrinks as the audience howls with laughter. After more than 20 minutes of this, the mousy girl belts out “I’m Every Woman” or “My Heart Will Go On” more powerfully than the original singer. You think: “No one’s going to top her!” Then a nerdy guy gets up on stage, endures the ritual humiliation, and sings “Just Once” better than James Ingram. It can bring tears to your eyes.

It’s not true that all Filipinos can sing wonderfully, although it’s easy to believe it at The Library. Is is true, however, that Filipinos are far and away the funniest people in Asia. They have a strange convention, easily spotted on television shows, of telling jokes entirely in English—until they reach the punch lines, when they switch to Tagalog. It’s a tribute to The Library—its energy, irreverence, the exceptional amount of talent squeezed into such a modest space—that foreigners who don’t know a word of Tagalog can be seen nearly falling out of their chairs at every joke.