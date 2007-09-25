Beware the Ides of October

"October is one of these peculiarly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February." (Mark Twain)

The bard gave us little guidance! However, a storm is brewing: we discuss another nail in the coffin of America's worsening Economic Time.

Thoughts

If you get a chance to read this week's Economist, get hold of a copy. They don't tell us anything "new", but do re-enforce the point that global growth has become much less volatile - because of much smarter inventory management techniques.

That is fine and good. But what they don't mention are some very stormy clouds that are gathering. Yes, we have brayed on about The Economic Time™ getting worse and worse America. And we have admitted timing mistakes if you go for absolute returns. But then, we also humbly have pointed out that our constant "buys" on China and Hong Kong have trounced the US market's performance in relative terms.

What next? Why are we so concerned about October? We wrote about this some time ago. Read on for our current views - and how to make money off this.