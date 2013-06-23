Berry Bros. & Rudd Singapore wine dinner - of Churton, Marlborough, New Zealand

Churton is a small Marlborough winery that employs biodynamic vineyard practices, owned and operated by Sam and Mandy Weaver. Churton has been exporting its wines since 1997. Their winemaking is focused on producing premium quality Sauvignon Blanc, Viognier and Pinot Noir that combines the renowned flavour and aromatic intensity of Marlborough fruit with the finesse and complexity characteristic of fine European wines.



Sam has had a distinguished and varied career in the London wine trade and since moving to New Zealand, he established himself first as a winemaking consultant and then proprietor of Churton which takes its name from Sam’s birthplace, known more formally as Church Pulverbatch.



Event Details:



Price per Person: $149.00 (Only credit card payment will be accepted by The American Club for non-members)



Venue: The 2nd Floor, The American Club, 10 Claymore Hill, Singapore 229573



Date:Thursday, 27thJune 2013 Time: 7:00 pm



*Limited seats are available. Please kindly RSVP your attendance by Tuesday 25th June 2013 to Ms Vinny Lee, vinny.lee@sg.bbr.com or call +65 6631 2717.

Churton is one of the Wandering Palate's favourite New Zealand winegrowers and Sam Weaver, my hero of the Marlborough region and organic-biodynamic champion. Sam is a veteran winemaker in these parts and has seen everything, consulting to numerous wineries and pioneer-winemaking over a couple of decades—basically he has forgotten more about Marlborough than anyone will ever know.

His property is unique in terms of altitude (the bulk of Marlborough vineyards are at sea level on the flat valley floors) at 200m above sea level on a spectacular Northeast-facing ridge between the Waihopai and Omaka valleys in the Southern Valleys area of the Wairau plain.

