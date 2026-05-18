In Beijing summit, Trump got what he wanted on Iran, and Xi got what he wanted on Taiwan
Trump spoke against Taiwan independence; China agrees with US that Hormuz Strait must be reopen and Iran should not have nuclear weapons
By: Toh Han Shih
During US President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing from May 13 to 15, he gained Chinese President Xi Jinping’s agreement on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Iran not being allowed to have nuclear weapons. To Beijing’s approval, Trump spoke more strongly against Taiwanese independence than the mainstream Washingto…
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