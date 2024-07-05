BASF Withdrawal From Indonesia Nickel Mine a Partial Victory For Tribe
But extraction for EV batteries still threatens one of the world’s last uncontacted peoples
The recent withdrawal from a US$2.6 billion nickel mining operation on Indonesia’s Halmahera Island by the German chemical giant BASF due to the presence of uncontacted tribes and the threat of widespread deforestation is an almost unprecedented victory by environmentalists, although the mine will go forward anyhow under…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.