Barcelona Bed and Breakfast - Salsas & Co

Christophe is a man of impeccable culinary taste and one of the most talented Sommelier on this planet – visit this link, The Sommelier’s Palate – Christophe Brunet and extends his personal invite to anyone coming to Barcelona and will show the very best tapas bars, wines and restaurants; that’s if you can track him down, as he’s the worldwide ambassador for Primum Familiae Vini http://www.pfv.org/en/ and constantly globetrotting.

Still, you can be guaranteed his partner, Fleur Salsas, will be around and she clearly has a passion for food and knows her way around Barcelona. And Salsas & Co. looks like a much better option than pedestrian large hotels – and will be far more personable and perfect for foodies looking for that element of ‘local knowledge’ that can make a gourmet trip so much more enjoyable.

You can email Fleur at info@salsasandco.com

Salud!