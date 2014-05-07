Barack Obama Visits Asia
|Our Correspondent
|May 7, 2014
Asia Sentinel reported on the implications of US President Barack Obama's visit to Asia:
Security issues trumped everything else. Is China being ‘contained?’
Maintaining America’s Roots in Asia-Pacific
United States must be seen as something more than a visitor if it intends to continue its 150-year presence in the Pacific
Obama in Japan:
Waving the Bloody Shirt in China and Japan
Are Sino-Japanese relations heading for the rocks again?
Obama’s Mission Impossible: Japan and the TPP
Abe won’t or can’t give on agriculture trade
Obama Visit to Japan a Test for US
Alliance Faces Challenges in a Changing Asia
Obama in Malaysia:
Obama’s Cynical Malaysian Sojourn
State visit avoided hard issues and gave Najib a pass on human rights
Accelerated Anwar Case Seen as Insult to US
Numerous opposition figures also under intense court pressure as Obama heads to KL
The US Looks Good as Obama Heads to Malaysia
In the contest for influence with China, Washington has played MH370 the right way
Obama in the Philippines:
Manila Gets Its US Protector Back
But must make up for year of corruption and inattention to military affairs
US Nears Defense Pact with Philippines
Signing could be during Obama’s visit