Bangladesh Leader Sheikh Hasina’s War on the Press
75-year-old premier grows increasingly sensitive to criticism
When editor Matiur Rahman was recently sued under the Digital Security Act, along with reporter Shamsuzamman Shams, a photographer and some others, for a story that appeared in Bangladesh’s largest circulated daily, Prothom Alo a month ago, it sent ripples around the region and several other world capitals. Rahman was bailed but his reporter wasn’t. Sha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.