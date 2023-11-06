Bangladesh Again Slips to Electoral Violence
Supporters of Hasina and Khaleda still locked in feud
By: Nava Thakuria
Political battle lines have been drawn in Bangladesh as the country’s opposition parties continue to demand the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed, who has remained in power for nearly 14 years and who has rejected their demand outright, putting the country into what is expected to be a cycle of chaos and violen…
