Bangkok Governor Election 2026
Next-gen expects trash cleanup, housing reform
By: Pitthayut Suradee and Akarawin Rimcharone
As Bangkok undergoes its gubernatorial election today, two front-running candidates are proposing sharply different visions for the city. Chadchart Sittipunt, the former Pheu Thai transport minister, now an independent and an incumbent known for steady administration, faces Chaiwat Sathawo…
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