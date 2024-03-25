By: Dennis Ignatius
Last week, Malaysia was plunged into tumult when a few pairs of socks were discovered in the KK supermarket chain with the word ‘Allah’ on them. It should never have happened. Quite naturally, Muslims took offense.
Initial reports, however, seem to indicate that it was not something that was deliberately done by the company concerned …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.