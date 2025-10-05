Autonomy Protests on The ‘Roof of The World’
Shutdown and violent clashes result in the bloodiest unrest in Ladakh’s recent history
By: Majid Maqbool
Ladakh, a picturesque high-altitude Himalayan region known as the “Roof of the World,” sits between Pakistan and China and is home to 304,000 people. Despite a long tradition of peaceful protest, the region faces an unprecedented political crisis which took four civilian lives on September 24 following years of discontent.
Analysts now …
