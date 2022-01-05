Australian ASEAN Farm Worker Visa Runs Into Flak
Australia, facing a potential food crisis, faces diplomatic and political resistance to program
By: Murray Hunter
In the midst of chronic labor shortages on farms across Australia and a looming potential food crisis with rapidly rising food prices, the ASEAN farm workers visa program is finding diplomatic and political resistance on a number of fronts.
In country after country in Southeast Asia, which like Australia face their own labor shortages, g…