Australia and Indonesia: Differing Regional Visions
They may look like they’re converging but they’re not
By: Alexandre Quéru
In February, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto signed a Security Treaty which the two governments have described as a quantum leap, cementing a key bilateral partner to the north, a strengthened alliance framework to the east, and Australia positioning itself as a …
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