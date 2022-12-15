Australian Casino Officials Allegedly Abetted Chinese Junket Operators over Suspicion of Money Laundering
One operator is suspected of being Bo Xilai’s bagman, another is on trial in Macau
The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) has launched civil penalty proceedings against 11 current and former top executives of Star Entertainment Group, an Australian-listed casino operator, for lax treatment of two junket operators, Alvin Chau and Qin Sixin, the regulator announced on December 15.
The watchdog is seeking fina…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.