Australia’s Bid to Join Asean a Non-Starter
Its membership could ruin Asean’s centrality
By: B A Hamzah
There are conflicting reports from down under that Canberra wants to join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Graeme Dobell, a senior fellow at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, made the case most recently on September 28, arguing that “Australian partnership would be a game-changer for Asean, as well as altering Canberra’…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Asia Sentinelto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.