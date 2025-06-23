AUKUS Looks More and More Like a Non-Starter
Australia needs reliable friends in a transparent ocean
By: BA Hamzah
The three-year-old trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States to equip Australia with 18 nuclear-powered submarines by 2040 hangs in the balance following a recent US Defense Department decision to review its capacity to produce the underwater attack vessels. It is too …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.