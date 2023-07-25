Attempt on Prominent Malaysian Human Rights Lawyer’s Life
Suspected bombing attempt crosses red line
By: Murray Hunter
On June 21, the activist lawyer Siti Kassim took her car to an automobile center in the Bangsar district of Kaula Lumpur to service it before she drove across the peninsula to Kelantan to handle a case for the indigenous community known as the Orang Asli, or first people.
When the car was raised on the hydraulic hoist, the serviceman fou…
