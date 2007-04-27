Asia’s Religions Struggle with Change
|Our Correspondent
|Apr 27, 2007
Photo by: Steve Evans
Thais Debate Making Buddhism the State Religion
With morality monitors on the rise, Thailand tries to decide where the centuries-old religion fits in modern society
By Daniel Ten Kate
Doing the Impossible: Quitting Islam in Malaysia
A Malay woman’s long battle to legally convert to Christianity highlights Malaysia’s religious and ethic divide.
By Imran Imtiaz Shah Yacob
Elusive to define but pervasive in its influence, Taoism is on the rise again in modern China
By Yenni Kwok