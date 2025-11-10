Asian Scam Centers Finally Draw Fire
Law enforcement starting to wake up to global blight
By: Toh Han Shih
After years when Southeast Asian cyberscam rings festered into an illegal industry that has stolen hundreds of billions of dollars and blighted tens of thousands of lives, the world has begun to crack down, with Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore seizing assets and arresting suspects linked to a Cambodian conglomerate, Prince Holding Group.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.