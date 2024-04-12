Asia’s Snow Leopards Threatened by Growing Himalayan Military Contest
Ghosts of the mountains could be fading out in a blizzard of ill-planned roads and other infrastructure
By: Gregory McCann
Snow leopards, the big cats found throughout 12 countries of the Himalayas, the Karakoram, and other high mountains throughout Central Asia, are facing unprecedented threat in the form of the Chinese and Indian competition for primacy in the high Himalayan mountains, with armies for both punching in roads up to 8 meters wide that can a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.