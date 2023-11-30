Could Ahmed and Ahmad get away with same-sex nuptials at sunset at Tanjung Gelam beach in Karimunjawa without a fuss, or Zafira and Zahida, for that matter? Probably not, if the latest inquiry by Pew Research is any guide. Their poll, conducted in September, found that 92 percent of Indonesians oppose same-sex marriage, and only 3 percent approve.

Indone…