Asia Sentinel is now on Substack

Dear readers:

We are pleased to announce that Asia Sentinel has a new home on Substack, a platform for independent writing.

One of the benefits of publishing on Substack – which hosts a range of excellent publications, including Bill Bishop’s Sinocism China newsletter and Judd Legum’s politics newsletter Popular Information – is that we can publish our stories to email and the web. The email editions help us not only better reach loyal readers, but also gives readers in countries where Asia Sentinel is blocked a way to keep up with the news we publish.

We’ve made this move to improve our publishing operations and introduce a new way to support our independent accountability journalism. Readers will have the option to subscribe to Asia Sentinel for $10 a month or $100 a year to receive access to everything we publish, including our archives.

Existing subscribers from the old site will continue to enjoy their benefits. New readers will get every story free for the next two weeks, and then select stories going forward. You can read the stories right here on the web, or in your email.

We’re excited for this new phase of Asia Sentinel, and we thank you for your continued support. Please spread the word.

— The Asia Sentinel team

Photo by fotoVoyager