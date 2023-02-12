mate partner violence in the past 12 months. Lifetime prevalence of intimate partner violence is as high as 53 percent in Kiribati and 50 percent in the Solomon Islands.

In addition, despite having the know-how, why are we failing to ensure every woman and girl has full access to sexual and reproductive health services with dignity? In the words of Tomoko Fukuda, International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF)’s Regional Director for the East and Southeast Asia and Oceania Region, “The main challenge is reaching out to all the diverse groups of women – single women, young women, women with disabilities, women living in remote areas. Family planning is not just about the family but about a woman’s choices and rights to control her life, and how to prevent STIs and unplanned pregnancies. It is about young girls and women leading a full and productive life.”

For instance, despite having the know-how, the region is failing to ensure every woman and girl has full access to sexual and reproductive health services with dignity. Although India’s total fertility rate has declined to 2.2, for example, the maternal mortality ratio – deaths per 100,000 live births – remains high at 97. Almost 20 percent of births are not attended by skilled health personnel; 27 percent of girls get married before the age of 18 and the unintended pregnancy rate per 1000 women aged 15-49 years is 62, as per UNFPA data.

The contraceptive prevalence rate has stagnated and family planning uptake is dismally low even in urban areas at 35 percent and 5-10 percent in rural areas, according to Aziz-un-Nisa Abbasi, president of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Pakistan.

“Oral contraceptive pills and intra-uterine contraceptive devices are not popular, as most of the women are not educated enough to take them, Abbasi said. “But nowadays we are promoting postpartum and post-abortion family planning. We mostly advocate for postpartum long-acting reversible contraception procedures and also sterilization in case of caesarean deliveries (after 3-4 deliveries).”

An astonishing 80 to 90 percent of pregnancies in Pakistan are unplanned. Abortion is not legal and termination of pregnancy is allowed only on medical grounds if there is any abnormality in the unborn child.

“The spontaneous abortion rate is 10-15 percent but the termination of pregnancy rate is very low,” Abbasi said. “However, women do take Misoprostol (that is available over the counter) to terminate pregnancy. But very often they return to us with complications. They also get abortions done clandestinely through midwives, nurses, and even doctors. Also, while women are screened for Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C, enough HIV screening in them is not done. STI prevalence is not high, perhaps due to adherence to religious rules and also because of under-testing. We do syndromic management of STIs as we cannot screen for infections like Chlamydia due to resource constraints.”

Worrying situation in Papua New Guinea

The fertility rate in Papua New Guinea is high at 3.4 and the maternal mortality ratio is also very high at 145. 27 percent of girls get married before the age of 18 and the unintended pregnancy rate per 1,000 women is 80. With fewer than 40 percent of pregnant women having access to supervised birthing care, the situation is poor indeed. Professor Glen Mola, Head of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the School of Medicine and Health Sciences at Port Moresby General Hospital of Papua New Guinea, and senior office bearer of Papua New Guinea Society of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, said he is candidly worried about the poor state of women’s health in his country. Contraceptive prevalence rates are stuck at a mid to high 20 percent at best. There are also very high rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis infections. Chlamydia rates are about 25 percent in antenatal populations in community surveys though the rates are much higher in STI clinics at 30-40 percent. Syphilis rates vary from 1-2 percent in coastal areas to 5-10 percent in the highlands. HIV infections too have climbed from 2 percent to 3 percent during the last few years.

Even getting condoms is not easy. “People are embarrassed about requesting a condom especially as most of the healthcare workers are women,” Mola said. “So it is difficult for young men to go to a female health worker and request condoms. Also, there is an undercurrent in healthcare workers that condoms are bad as they promote promiscuity. They forget that condoms are for safety and risk mitigation.” He suggests that condoms be kept in an open box at the front reception desk of every health facility so that those who want them can take as many as they need without asking or feeling embarrassed. And nurses should record the total number of condoms taken away (and not record names of clients and how many each took).

One success story he cites is that recently Papua New Guinea has instituted immediate postpartum family planning, mainly with contraceptive implants as well as postpartum sterilization.

“Counseling for implants is done antenatally so that when the woman comes for supervised birth she is mentally prepared for it. Our demographic health survey shows clearly that the family size in Papua New Guinea is always about one more than what they want. The main problem is misinformation and misconceptions around family planning – like 'implants cause cancer' and/or 'interfere with sexual activity'. So we have to counsel and re-counsel women when they request for removal of their implants after just a couple of months because of rumors they hear in the community.”

Mola called for “integrating family planning services with general healthcare – and not confining it to maternal healthcare only – in order to improve the situation. Access to general healthcare is vital to have effective family planning services. If we do better on other social fronts, family planning will come along with it.”

Sustainable development can only be achieved if women have autonomy over their bodies. It is only when women and girls across the region can make informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health, will they be able to lead healthy and productive lives.

Shobha Shukla is the founding Managing Editor and Executive Director of Citizen News Service. Follow her on Twitter @shobha1shukla or read her writings at www.bit.ly/ShobhaShukla