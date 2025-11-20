Asia’s Gas Reality Check After the IEA’s New Outlook
Global oil and natural gas demand isn’t going anywhere
By: Tim Daiss
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has finally said the quiet part aloud, ironically as nearly 200 countries meet in Brazil on the edge of the Amazon rainforest, seeking to blunt the effect of climate change.
Global oil and natural gas demand isn’t going anywhere, the IEA says in its World Energy Outlo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.