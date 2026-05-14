ASEAN May be Swapping One Energy Dependence for Another
‘Battery power’ takes on a new meaning
By: Tim Daiss
Southeast Asia’s transition away from imported fossil fuels is accelerating, but the region may be walking into a different form of energy dependence, one centered not on geopolitically fragile Middle Eastern supplies, but on China.
For years, energy security in Southeast Asia was largely defined by exposure to imported oil, coal, and liquef…
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