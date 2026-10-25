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Robert Delfs's avatar
Robert Delfs
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Thank you very much for this article, perhaps the most comprehensive and profound discussion of the manifold risks posed by artificial intelligence that I have read. I hope AS may choose to make this article broadly available, as I would like to be able to share it with quite a number of friends and acquaintances.

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