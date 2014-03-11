TIMELINE: Anwar Ibrahim's sodomy case

Asia Sentinel has followed Anwar Ibrahim’s sodomy case since it broke in 2008. See our previous stories on the case:





July 2008: Were the Anwar Sodomy Charges Faked? A medical report surfaces saying the male aide who filed charges against the opposition leader wasn’t molested









August 2008: Anwar’s Sodomy Charge Complicates Political Struggle Economy may suffer as political battle turns into a legal tussle over questionable rape allegations









December 2009: Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim to Face Trial A judge rules the opposition leader must face trial sometime after January 25 on perversion charges









February 2010: Show Time for Malaysia’s Anwar Trial gets underway in a case designed to sideline the opposition leader permanently









March 2011: The Unfortunate Prosecution of Anwar Ibrahim The Malaysian government should be the big loser in a trial that is a travesty









April 2011: Malaysian Prosecutor: DNA was Anwar’s Samples found in former aide's anus came from Opposition Leader, court is told









May 2011: Malaysian Judge says Anwar Must Put on a Defense Says the opposition leader’s accuser is “credible” and “truthful’ witness”









August 2011: Did Malaysia’s Anwar Say too Much? He says accuser acknowledged readying himself for sex









December 2011: The Dubious Trial of Anwar Ibrahim Two years later, the government’s case still looks manufactured









January 2012: Judgment Day for Anwar Ibrahim Case could backfire on the government









January 2012: Prosecutors Appeal Anwar Case The complaining witness faces some sticky questions









March 2013: “Anwar Sodomy II Charges Cooked Up by PM’s Office” Father of youth who said he was raped by Malaysian opposition leader says Najib’s office was responsible









March 2014: Anwar 'Guilty' Again in Malaysia Sodomy II appeal defeat could boost opposition leader’s popularity, even government supporters shocked









March 2014: Malaysia Sodomy Case Flawed from Day One The charges against Anwar seemed cooked up and malicious, but government prosecutors pressed ahead anyway









October 2014: Final Appeal for Anwar to Begin in Malaysia ‘Sodomy II’ trial reaches final phase in politicized high court. Anwar’s political future at stake.









February 2015: Malaysia’s Anwar Faces Sodomy Verdict Next Week Could UMNO’s bitter politics spare opposition leader from prison on bogus charges?



