TIMELINE: Anwar Ibrahim's sodomy case
|Our Correspondent
|Mar 11, 2014
Asia Sentinel has followed Anwar Ibrahim’s sodomy case since it broke in 2008. See our previous stories on the case:
July 2008: Were the Anwar Sodomy Charges Faked?
A medical report surfaces saying the male aide who filed charges against the opposition leader wasn’t molested
August 2008: Anwar’s Sodomy Charge Complicates Political Struggle
Economy may suffer as political battle turns into a legal tussle over questionable rape allegations
December 2009: Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim to Face Trial
A judge rules the opposition leader must face trial sometime after January 25 on perversion charges
February 2010: Show Time for Malaysia’s Anwar
Trial gets underway in a case designed to sideline the opposition leader permanently
March 2011: The Unfortunate Prosecution of Anwar Ibrahim
The Malaysian government should be the big loser in a trial that is a travesty
April 2011: Malaysian Prosecutor: DNA was Anwar’s
Samples found in former aide's anus came from Opposition Leader, court is told
May 2011: Malaysian Judge says Anwar Must Put on a Defense
Says the opposition leader’s accuser is “credible” and “truthful’ witness”
August 2011: Did Malaysia’s Anwar Say too Much?
He says accuser acknowledged readying himself for sex
December 2011: The Dubious Trial of Anwar Ibrahim
Two years later, the government’s case still looks manufactured
January 2012: Judgment Day for Anwar Ibrahim
Case could backfire on the government
January 2012: Prosecutors Appeal Anwar Case
The complaining witness faces some sticky questions
March 2013: “Anwar Sodomy II Charges Cooked Up by PM’s Office”
Father of youth who said he was raped by Malaysian opposition leader says Najib’s office was responsible
March 2014: Anwar 'Guilty' Again in Malaysia
Sodomy II appeal defeat could boost opposition leader’s popularity, even government supporters shocked
March 2014: Malaysia Sodomy Case Flawed from Day One
The charges against Anwar seemed cooked up and malicious, but government prosecutors pressed ahead anyway
October 2014: Final Appeal for Anwar to Begin in Malaysia
‘Sodomy II’ trial reaches final phase in politicized high court. Anwar’s political future at stake.
February 2015: Malaysia’s Anwar Faces Sodomy Verdict Next Week
Could UMNO’s bitter politics spare opposition leader from prison on bogus charges?
February 2015: Malaysia’s Anwar ‘Guilty’ Says Top Court
Preordained sodomy verdict sullies judiciary, could derail opposition