By: Dennis Ignatius

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has astonished everyone in Malaysia by sneaking into his budget presentation a few lines about formulating new legislation to allow home detention as an alternative punishment for selected offenses. It sounds reasonable, and it may well be needed, but the manner in which it was done – inserting a few lines about house arrest in a budget speech but not mentioning it in parliament – suggests that some other agenda is at play.

But Malaysians are not easily fooled. It was immediately seen for what it is – a plan to mollycoddle Najid Razak, a man who has been found guilty of high crimes against the nation and whose trial for various other offenses is still ongoing. It reeks of political opportunism, a blatant attempt to appease the Bossku crowd. That the prime minister has not moved to immediately quell speculation that the disgraced former prime minister could be one of the prime beneficiaries of the proposed legislation has only served to heighten suspicions.

In the relatively short time he has been in office, the prime minister has done many things which many have found troubling, but this goes beyond the pale. It undermines the sterling efforts of the previous Pakatan Harapan administration and former attorney-general Tommy Thomas and his team to bring to justice a man who has done so much harm to the nation. It’s a cynical manipulation of the justice system and of parliament, a callous disregard for the principles upon which our nation was founded.

By signaling special treatment for Najib, who is serving 12 years in prison for his role as one of the architects of the 1Malaysia Development scandal, which cost the Malaysian treasury an estimated US45.4 billion, the prime minister has also effectively undermined his own credibility as well as his commitment to fighting corruption and the abuse of power. It is sheer hypocrisy to go around posing as an anti-corruption crusader, giving lofty speeches about the evils of corruption, and then conniving to allow one of our nation’s most corrupt politicians to avoid completing his sentence in a prison where he belongs. This is morally wrong, a new low for Malaysia.

His actions will now strengthen the perception that his war against corruption is a phony one. His Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission ruthlessly hunts down and harasses his political adversaries but gives free passes to equally corrupt politicians aligned with him. The misdeeds of his opponents are expeditiously investigated with a fine-tooth comb while the transgressions of those closer to him are papered over and allowed to fade from view.

The whole move to clear a path for Najib to evade further prison time also raises troubling questions about the inordinate influence that the United Malaysian National Organization now exerts over the unity government. Indeed, the government has begun to look and sound more and more like former UMNO administrations. Reformasi, on which Anwar paved his path to power, has been tossed out the window; it’s all about pleasing UMNO now.

UMNO leaders are conferred privileged positions; even Najib’s daughter has been appointed director of MATRADE, the national trade promotion agency under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI). As well, they are given free passes from criminal charges, and their previous misdeeds covered up. With this proposed law, those who are unfortunate enough to be convicted of crimes will now be able to serve their sentences in the luxury of their own mansions – waited upon hand and foot, hold court, and entertain their supporters – instead of sitting in a prison cell where they belong.

Why is the prime minister bending over backward to appease UMNO at the expense of all those who voted for him? Is all this part of some Faustian bargain that was hatched in secret?

The prime minister is now embarked upon a “regressive” agenda that cannot and must not go unchallenged. Let’s see if our MPs – especially those from DAP, PKR, and GPS – who have long talked a good game about reform and ending the culture of impunity will have the courage of their convictions to put a stop to this foolishness.

Dennis Ignatius is a former Malaysian ambassador and a regular contributor to Asia Sentinel. He blogs at dennisignatius.com.