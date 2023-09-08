Indonesian Presidential Contender Anies Upended
Former Jakarta governor loses Yudhoyono's support
By: Ainur Rohmah
Anies Baswedan, the former Jakarta governor who until recently was considered a major contender in Indonesia’s 2024 presidential sweepstakes, appears to have capsized over perceptions of his ties to Islamist groups and now is running well behind Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and Ganjar Pranowo, the Central Java gover…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Asia Sentinelto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.