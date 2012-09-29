An Anti-Greed French Song

This song reminds me of an essay that says it is important, as an inward-looking morality check, to discern what “need” and “want” is. It also reminds me of what Bud Fox’s father said in the film “Wall Street”, that a person’s character is not measured by the money in his pocket. One verse in the song says it all « Il en faut peu pour etre heureux. » (“We need little in order to be happy.”)

Link to the song:-

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bHH5si2Y4sw&feature=my_favorites&list=FLlMBDFYTe8MGL_Z6TJc6LOg

French Lyrics of « Etre et Avoir » (‘To Be and To Have’) by Zazie :-

Des chaises, une table, un lit, un toit,

C'était tout ce qu'on avait.

Vingt ans, pourtant, des rêves en grand

C'était tout ce qu'il nous fallait.

Voiture, maison, c'est sûr, c'est bon.

Maintenant qu'est ce que ça cache?

Ca nous remplit, ca nous rend pas meilleur

Pour autant que je sache.

Car tout ce qu'on est, pas tout ce qu'on a,

Tout ce qu'on est, pas tout ce qu'on a.

Plus beau, plus cher, plus riche, plus fort,

Voilà tout ce qu'on adore

Autant d'efforts, tous ces trésors,

On en fait quoi quand on sera mort?

De tout cet or en banque, ces armes, ces tanks

Alors que c’est d’amour que l'on manque.

Et l’être humain l’est un peu moins

Depuis qu'il s'est fait avoir.

Car tout ce qu'on est, pas tout ce qu'on a,

Tout ce qu'on est, pas tout ce qu'on a.

Des chaises, une table, un lit, un toit,

C'était tout ce qu'on avait.

Il en faut peu pour être heureux

Moi c'est tout ce que je sais.

Tout ce qu'on est, pas tout ce qu'on a,

Oui, tout ce qu'on est, pas tout ce qu'on a.

Tout ce qu'on est, pas tout ce qu'on a

Oui, tout ce qu'on est, pas tout ce qu'on a.

My English Rendition of the Lyrics of « Etre et Avoir » by Zazie :-

Chairs, a table, a bed, a roof,

It was all that we had.

Twenty years, yet, of great dreams

It was all that we needed.

A car, a house, sure, it is good,

Now what is it that it hides?

It fills us up, it does not make us better,

For as much as I know.

Because all that we are, is not all that we have,

All that we are, is not all that we have.

More beautiful, more expensive, richer, stronger,

This is what we adore.

So much efforts, all these treasures,

What do we do with these when we’re dead?

Of all this gold in the bank, all these arms, these tanks

While it is love that is lacking.

And the human being is a little less human,

When we are bent on having.

Because all that we are, is not all that we have,

All that we are, is not all that we have.

Chairs, a table, a bed, a roof,

It was all that we had.

We need little in order to be happy,

For as much as I know.

All that we are, is not all that we have,

Yes, all that we are, is not all that we have.

All that we are, is not all that we have.

Yes, all that we are, is not all that we have.