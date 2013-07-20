An Adapted French Song by FH
|Alice Poon
|Jul 20, 2013
The French version
lyrics were adapted from the English by Hardy herself and have a sad, realist,
almost fatalistic ring with a romantic hue, while the original English lyrics
are more like a dreamer’s plain prose. Probably unfair to the original title
composer and lyrics writer, the French song seems to have an unmistaken “Francoise
Hardy” signature to it.
Lyrics
for “Soleil” (“The Sun”) (Adapted by Francoise Hardy):-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gkhlD10gddY&list=FLlMBDFYTe8MGL_Z6TJc6LOg
Et c'était lui le soleil
Qui faisait nos réveils
Chaque matin
Et la mer était belle
Et nous courrions vers elle
Main dans la main
Et puis nous marchions sur la plage
Tu cherchais des coquillages
Comme un enfant
Les mettant à ton oreille
Pour entendre je me rappelle
L'océan dedans
(Refrain):
Soleil je t'aime
Et pour toujours
Tu es fidèle
Mais l'amour
N'est pas souvent comme toi
Pourquoi?
Tu avais toujours si faim
Les fruits mûrs et le vin
Etaient pour toi
Tu me grondais quelques
fois
Lorsque je ne mangeais pas
Ce n'était rien
Et l'eau s'allongeait sur le sable
Nos rêves étaient semblables
Je me souviens
Nous parlions de la maison
Des enfants que nous aurions
Et nous étions bien
(Refrain)
Et c'est toujours lui le soleil
Qui fera mes réveils
Chaque matin
Soleil d'hiver ou d'été
Il voit les amours passer
Et les chagrins
Combien faudra-t-il de plage
Combien d'autres visages
Pour comme toi
Oublier la maison
Et l'enfant aux cheveux
blonds
Que nous n'avons pas
(Refrain)
(Refrain)
My
English Translation of the Lyrics:-
And it was the sun
That used to wake us up
Every morning;
And the sea was
beautiful,
And we would run towards
her
Hand in Hand.
And then we would stroll
on the beach;
You would look around
for seashells,
Like a child,
Putting them to your
ears, I recall,
To listen to the ocean
inside.
(Refrain):-
I love you, my sun,
And for always,
You are faithful.
But love is often not like you,
Why?
And
you were always so hungry;
The ripe fruit and the
wine,
These were brought for
you.
You would sometimes
groan
When I was not eating;
It didn’t matter.
And the sea washed over
the sand,
Our dreams used to be
the same,
As I remember it.
We would talk about the
house,
The babies that we would
have;
And we were happy.
(Refrain)
And it’s still always
the sun
That will wake me
Every morning.
The sun in winter or in summer,
It watches lovers go by,
And the sorrows too.
How many more beaches,
How many other faces must I see
Before I can, like you,
Forget about the house
And the blond-haired
babies
That we won’t be having?
(Refrain)
(Refrain)