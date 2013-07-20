An Adapted French Song by FH

The French version

lyrics were adapted from the English by Hardy herself and have a sad, realist,

almost fatalistic ring with a romantic hue, while the original English lyrics

are more like a dreamer’s plain prose. Probably unfair to the original title

composer and lyrics writer, the French song seems to have an unmistaken “Francoise

Hardy” signature to it.



Lyrics

for “Soleil” (“The Sun”) (Adapted by Francoise Hardy):-



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gkhlD10gddY&list=FLlMBDFYTe8MGL_Z6TJc6LOg



Et c'était lui le soleil



Qui faisait nos réveils



Chaque matin



Et la mer était belle



Et nous courrions vers elle



Main dans la main



Et puis nous marchions sur la plage



Tu cherchais des coquillages



Comme un enfant



Les mettant à ton oreille



Pour entendre je me rappelle



L'océan dedans



(Refrain):



Soleil je t'aime



Et pour toujours



Tu es fidèle



Mais l'amour



N'est pas souvent comme toi



Pourquoi?



Tu avais toujours si faim



Les fruits mûrs et le vin



Etaient pour toi



Tu me grondais quelques

fois



Lorsque je ne mangeais pas



Ce n'était rien



Et l'eau s'allongeait sur le sable



Nos rêves étaient semblables



Je me souviens



Nous parlions de la maison



Des enfants que nous aurions



Et nous étions bien



(Refrain)



Et c'est toujours lui le soleil



Qui fera mes réveils



Chaque matin



Soleil d'hiver ou d'été



Il voit les amours passer



Et les chagrins



Combien faudra-t-il de plage



Combien d'autres visages



Pour comme toi



Oublier la maison



Et l'enfant aux cheveux

blonds



Que nous n'avons pas



(Refrain)



(Refrain)



My

English Translation of the Lyrics:-



And it was the sun



That used to wake us up



Every morning;



And the sea was

beautiful,



And we would run towards

her



Hand in Hand.



And then we would stroll

on the beach;



You would look around

for seashells,



Like a child,



Putting them to your

ears, I recall,



To listen to the ocean

inside.



(Refrain):-



I love you, my sun,



And for always,



You are faithful.



But love is often not like you,



Why?



And

you were always so hungry;



The ripe fruit and the

wine,



These were brought for

you.



You would sometimes

groan



When I was not eating;



It didn’t matter.



And the sea washed over

the sand,



Our dreams used to be

the same,



As I remember it.



We would talk about the

house,



The babies that we would

have;



And we were happy.



(Refrain)



And it’s still always

the sun



That will wake me



Every morning.



The sun in winter or in summer,



It watches lovers go by,



And the sorrows too.



How many more beaches,



How many other faces must I see



Before I can, like you,



Forget about the house



And the blond-haired

babies



That we won’t be having?



(Refrain)



(Refrain)

